The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Tuesday..sunny. High 20 C.

Tuesday night..partly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 10 C.

Wednesday..periods of rain. A risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 22 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 17 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 10 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 4 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 1 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 12 C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 2 C.

Monday..sunny. High 15 C.