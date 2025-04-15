The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today...Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near 8 C.
Tonight...Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 1 C.
Wednesday...Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12 C.
Wednesday night...Clear. Low 1 C.
Thursday...Sunny. High 15 C.
Thursday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Friday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 21 C.
Friday night...Showers. Low 10 C.
Saturday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14 C.
Saturday night...Cloudy. Low 5 C.
Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.
Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5 C.
Monday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13 C.