The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with a few showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 16.

Wednesday..a few showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 22.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.