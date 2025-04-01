The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind becoming east 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 1 with temperature rising to plus 4 by morning.

Wednesday..cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and in the afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the morning then becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy. High 19.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.