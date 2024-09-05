The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this morning. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming southwest 20 then light late this evening. Low 19.

Friday..a few showers ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 17.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.