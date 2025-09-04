The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..showers ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low 10.

Friday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 10.

Saturday..sunny. High 20.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.