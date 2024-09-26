The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 13.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.