The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 26.

Monday night..clear. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. High 24.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.