Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 24, 2026

(The new $1.8-million football field and track at Holy Names Catholic Secondary School in south-Windsor. Aug. 28, 2018. (Photo by CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 9.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.