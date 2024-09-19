The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Friday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.