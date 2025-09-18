The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Low 17.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.