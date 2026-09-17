Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, September 17, 2026

Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle, Ont. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Chris Campbell/ CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Saturday night..showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday.. a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.