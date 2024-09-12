The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

Friday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.