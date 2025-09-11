The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.

Friday..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.