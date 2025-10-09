The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.