Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 8, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.