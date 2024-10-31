The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..showers ending this evening then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.