The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Friday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 20.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.