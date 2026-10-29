Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 29, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 15.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Monday..cloudy. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.