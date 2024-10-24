The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low plus 5.

Friday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Saturday..sunny. High 14.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Sunday..sunny. High 14.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.