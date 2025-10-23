The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Friday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.