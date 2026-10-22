Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 22, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low 8.

Saturday..sunny. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.

Sunday night..clear. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.