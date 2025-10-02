The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Friday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..rain. Low 10.

Wednesday..rain. High 17.