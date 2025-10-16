The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 5.

Friday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 13.

Sunday..showers. Windy. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.