Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 15, 2026

Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont., northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont., northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 near midnight then west 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Temperature rising to 20 by morning.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to 10 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 12.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.

Sunday night..clear. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.