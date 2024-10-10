The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.