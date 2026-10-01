Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, October 1, 2026

White And Orange Pumpkins On Table

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. Showers beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 13.

Friday..showers ending near noon then clearing. Wind becoming north 30 km/h then light late in the morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 18.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 21.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.