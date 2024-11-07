The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..partly cloudy. Becoming sunny this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Low 7.

Friday..sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Saturday..sunny. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Sunday..showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..sunny. High 11.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.