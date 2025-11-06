The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 7.