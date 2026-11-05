Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 5, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 after midnight. Low 8.

Friday..periods of rain ending early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 early in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12.