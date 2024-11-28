The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of light snow or rain early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 4 C.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Flurries beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1 C. Wind chill -7 C overnight.

Friday..Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 0 C. Wind chill -7 C in the morning.

Friday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3 C.

Saturday..Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -4 C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low -2 C.

Monday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Monday night..Cloudy. Low -3 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3 C.

Wednesday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.