The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 2 C. Wind chill minus 9 C this morning.

Tonight...Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 3 C. Wind chill minus 10 C overnight.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 1 C . Wind chill minus 10 C in the morning.

Friday night...Clear. Low minus 5 C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

Saturday night...Flurries. Low minus 1 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 4 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy. Low minus 4 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 4 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low minus 3 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.