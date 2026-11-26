High winds churned up the waters of the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from March 18, 2023. (Source: Andy Breschuk)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect.

Today.. Becoming cloudy this morning. Rain at times heavy beginning near noon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 40 gusting to 80 this morning. High 6.

Tonight..Rain at times heavy. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near midnight then becoming light before morning. Low plus 4.

Friday..Periods of rain. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Friday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..Cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..Cloudy. Low plus 2.

Sunday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 9.

Sunday night.. Periods of rain. Low plus 3.

Monday.. A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Monday night.. Cloudy periods. Low zero.

Tuesday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.