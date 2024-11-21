The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h before morning. Low plus 2.

Friday..showers. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9..

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.