The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low plus 5.

Friday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low zero.

Saturday..sunny. High 7.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.