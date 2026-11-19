1. Roseland Golf Club: A golfer takes a swing at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, as unseasonably warm temperatures bring a sold-out crowd to the course.(Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.