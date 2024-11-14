The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10 C.

Tonight..Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers or drizzle changing to 60 per cent chance of drizzle near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8 C.

Friday..Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 11 C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low 3 C.

Saturday..Cloudy. High 11 C.

Saturday night..Cloudy. Low 6 C.

Sunday..Cloudy. High 12 C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Monday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Tuesday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Tuesday night..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Wednesday..Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.