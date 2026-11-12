Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, November 12, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Monday..sunny. High 6.

Monday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Tuesday..sunny. High 7.

Tuesday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..sunny. High 9.