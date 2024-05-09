The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..a few showers ending this evening then clearing. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Saturday..showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 23.