The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 24.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..cloudy. High 26.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.