The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.