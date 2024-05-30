The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 30.