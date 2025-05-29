The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 24. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 18.

Saturday night..clear. Low 9.

Sunday..sunny. High 20.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 23.

Monday night..clear. Low 15.

Tuesday..sunny. High 28.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 17.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28.