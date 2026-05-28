Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 28, 2026

(The Detroit River looking towards the Ambassador Bridge, April 2019. (Photo courtesy of Andy Breschuk))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 22.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.