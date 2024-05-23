The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..increasing cloudiness. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 19.