The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..sunny. High 19.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Sunday..sunny. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy. High 18.

Monday night..cloudy. Low 11.

Tuesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday night..rain. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.