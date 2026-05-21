Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, May 21, 2026

(Taken by Rob Hindi)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming east 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 19. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Saturday..showers. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.