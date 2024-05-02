The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low 12 with temperature rising to 18 by morning.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning with 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 12.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.