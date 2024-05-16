The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

Friday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..cloudy. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 25.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 22.