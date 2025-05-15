The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening and ending after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening then light overnight. Low 17.

Friday..mainly sunny. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Sunday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Monday..sunny. High 18.

Monday night..clear. Low 7.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.